Disruptors thwart wolves in Game 3

THE Concentrix Disruptors claimed the championship in the BPO Rivals Season 2 after they thwarted the Newfold Digital Wolves, 82-73, in the deciding Game 3 on June 1, 2024 at the City Sports Club Cebu basketball court.

Tied at 68-all with 5:52 left in the contest, the Disruptors found their second wind and rattled off eight straight points—five from Kent Lim and three from Clyde Avanceña—in a crucial two-minute span to put them ahead, 76-68.

The Wolves, playing without Mythical Five team member and ace forward Ralph Belarmino, tried to come close, but Concentrix had too much firepower and closed the game with free throws from Lim and Paul Lanado.

Concentrix was led by the surprise double-double of Angelou Desabille, who had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Mike Descartin, Lanado, and Lim had 10 points each. Avanceña had nine points, nine rebounds, two assists, and two steals, while Jaime Pacquiao Jr. helped clean the glass, hauling down 12 rebounds.

Former Cebu Institute of Technology-University Wildcats big man Earl Undaloc stepped up for Newfold, scoring 18 points and grabbing seven rebounds. However, Feleejo Bongo and Dave Sabandon, two key players for the Wolves, couldn’t find their rhythm and combined to shoot 5-of-27 from the field in the rubbermatch. / JNP