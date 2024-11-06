Distraught woman jumps off bridge due to love issue

A 19-YEAR-OLD woman was hurt when she jumped from an eight-foot-high bridge in Lower Laguerta, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, around 8 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

The incident stemmed from concerns that her foreign boyfriend, an Australian named John, might not return after going back to Australia to renew his visa.

The woman, identified under the moniker Rash, lives in Lower Laguerta.

According to Police Major Romeo Caacoy Jr., chief of the Mabolo Police Station, the incident was not reported to their office, but after learning about it on social media, they launched an investigation.

Investigations revealed that Rash and John had a disagreement concerning his departure for visa renewal.

Distraught, Rash jumped from the top of the Golden Valley Bridge, injuring her arm.

The Lahug Disaster Team quickly responded and brought the woman to the hospital, where she was discharged by 9 p.m., the same day.

Rash's sister, Jessa, said in an interview with IFM 93.9 Cebu that John vowed to return in three months and even convinced Rash that he would process her documents so he could take her to Australia with him.

SunStar Cebu tried to get the sides of Rash and John on the issue, but they chose to remain silent. (AYB)