Distribution center opens in Laguna

CEBU-BASED listed company Metro Retail Stores Group Inc. (MRSGI) opened its distribution center in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

This expansion, according to the company, lays the groundwork for its ambitious expansion plans in Luzon over the next five years—to give access to quality services and products while also contributing to the local economy and providing employment opportunities.

The three-hectare Metro Distribution Center boasts of modern features.

These include a selective racking system capable of accommodating pallets up to five and seven high, with a total capacity of up to 20,000 pallet positions, optimizing storage efficiency; 20 inbound and outbound docking areas equipped with dock levelers, ensuring seamless loading and unloading operations; and for security, over 130 CCTV cameras and several laser beam smoke detectors, providing comprehensive safety for personnel and inventory.

Moreover, the distribution center is also equipped with solar panel-ready infrastructure.

In terms of operational capabilities, the distribution center can handle up to 25,000 cases daily for both inbound and outbound processes, resulting in a maximum throughput of 1.5 million cases monthly.

The distribution center also has ample room for future growth, with a designated expansion area within the 10-hectare property.

“The significance of this new and modern warehouse transcends more than just logistics. It is the keystone of our ambitious plan to expand our Metro Store presence in Luzon, ensuring not only that more communities have access to the quality services and products that Metro is known for, but also for our company to keep, help, invigorate our local economy and provide employment,” said Manuel Alberto, chief operating officer of MRSGI.

To date, Metro Retail operates a total of 64 branches across Luzon and the Visayas under the store formats Metro Supermarket, Metro Department Store, Super Metro Hypermarket and Metro Value Mart. / KOC