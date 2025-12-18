Distribution of ‘Gugma sa Pasko’ Noche Buena Packs continues

THE distribution of the Gugma sa Pasko Noche Buena Packs in Mandaue City will continue until December 19, 2025, as the City Government works to ensure that thousands of households receive assistance ahead of the Christmas season.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said the program has already reached more than 90 percent of its intended beneficiaries, many of whom are receiving Christmas food packs for the first time.

“We are very happy that even more than 90 percent of our beneficiaries are receiving these Christmas food packs, and this is the first time we have done this here in Mandaue City,” Ouano said.

He described the initiative as one of the city’s most inclusive holiday programs to date.

The mayor emphasized that the distribution comes at a crucial time, especially for families who were affected by recent calamities, including typhoons and an earthquake.

“Because of the calamities we experienced, the typhoons and the earthquake, at least they now have something to look forward to this Christmas,” Ouano said.

He said the City wanted to give residents something to look forward to during the holidays despite the challenges they have faced throughout the year.

“Even during our darkest moments, hope always finds a way to shine,” Ouano said, stressing that the Christmas food packs are meant to bring comfort and hope to Mandauehanon during the season of giving.

Ouano also acknowledged that the success of the program was a collective effort, crediting the Mandaue City Council and Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede for approving the budget that made the initiative possible.

“This is not because of me alone. This was made possible by our City Councilors and Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede, who approved the budget, and everyone who helped make this program happen,” he said.

He also thanked the city departments, barangay officials, and personnel who helped implement and materialize the distribution across the city.

The mayor said he has requested the City Council to pass an ordinance to institutionalize the Gugma sa Pasko program, ensuring that it will continue regardless of who holds office in the future.

According to him, making the program permanent would allow future administrations to sustain the tradition of providing Christmas food packs to residents every year.

“My request to the City Council is to pass an ordinance so this program can be institutionalised. Regardless of who will be sitting in office, the Gugma sa Pasko Christmas food packs should continue,” Ouano said.

For households that have not yet received their Noche Buena Packs, Ouano said the distribution is based on data from the City-Based Monitoring System (CBMS) conducted in 2023.

“The data we are using is based on our 2023 City-Based Monitoring System,” he said.

He noted that updating beneficiary lists at the barangay level at this stage would be difficult with only a few days left before Christmas.

“It is difficult to conduct new registrations through the barangays because Christmas is already just a few days away,” Ouano said.

To address this, the City Government allocated a buffer of around 14,000 unclaimed food packs.

Ouano instructed barangay officials and city personnel to jointly verify households, particularly those whose listed beneficiaries may no longer be residing in Mandaue City.

“We instructed the barangays and city personnel to verify households, especially those who may no longer be living in Mandaue City,” he said.

Once verification is completed, any household that has not received a pack will be given one, regardless of the number of families living in the same residence.

“If the house truly did not receive any food pack, then regardless of how many households are there, they will be given one,” Ouano said.

The distribution will be done on a per-household basis after completing the delivery of food packs to the 86,000 households identified in the CBMS.

While the mayor admitted there may be slight delays in some areas due to verification and redistribution, he assured residents that all qualified households will receive their Noche Buena Packs before the New Year.

“There may be a slight delay during Christmas, but as long as it does not go beyond the New Year,” he said.

The Gugma sa Pasko program is part of the City Government’s efforts to promote unity, compassion, and hope during the Christmas season, reinforcing its commitment to supporting Mandauehanon. (ABC)