Ditan: “AA”: XODE Blockchain aces CertiK security score

XODE Blockchain, the Philippines’ first homegrown blockchain, hit another milestone when it garnered a CertiK Security Score of 86.75 percent on August 7, 2024. This score gives XODE Blockchain an “AA” rating, placing it in the Top 19 rank. This is significant because XODE Blockchain now belongs to the top 10 percent percentile group among all projects audited by CertiK.

For the Code Audit, XODE Blockchain got a 91.91 Category Score, placing it in the top 10 percent percentile. In the Fundamental Category, XODE scored 87.81, still keeping it in the top 10 percent percentile. XODE also received its KYC Gold Verified badge on June 12, 2024. In the Operational Category, XODE scored 79.23, placing it in the top 25 percent percentile.

In the Community Category, XODE scored 88.13, placing it in the top 40 percent percentile.

What is CertiK and why is it a big deal?

Audits play a crucial role in safeguarding the security and stability of blockchain projects. CertiK is the industry leader. Founded in 2018 by professors from Columbia and Yale, CertiK is a pioneer in blockchain security, utilizing best-in-class Formal Verification and AI technology to secure and monitor blockchains, smart contracts, and Web3 apps.

The team of expert auditors at CertiK brings a wealth of experience, having completed audits on over 3,500 projects, uncovered over 60,000 findings, and secured over $300 billion in assets. The auditing process at CertiK is thorough, as their experts meticulously examine a project’s design, architecture, and source code to identify any vulnerabilities or weaknesses.

What’s next for XODE Blockchain?

“We are very pleased with the outcome of the CertiK audit,” says XODE Founder Gene Son. “An ‘AA’ score is very impressive, ranking us in the Top 19! The best, of course, is a triple ‘A,’ which is our goal,” he adds.

“The next step would be to establish the Xode DAO and upgrade our runtime to include OpenGov and a shift to a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism,” XODE co-founder Harold Glenn Minerva chimes in. “Once we do those two things, an ‘AAA’ is not far behind! And triple-A is gold!”

In this season of Olympic medals, XODE Blockchain is going for the gold! Visit https://xode.net for more details.