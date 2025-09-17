Ditan: The national budget on blockchain: Game changer or just chika

Finally! The word blockchain is walking into the halls of Congress. On Sept. 2, 2025, Sen. Bam Aquino filed Senate Bill 1330, officially called “An Act Mandating the Establishment and Implementation of a National Budget Blockchain System to Enhance Transparency, Accountability and Public Participation in the Philippine Budget Process.” Say that fast 10 times and, yes, I’ll give you a pizza! Thank God it has an official short name: the “Philippine National Budget Blockchain Act.”

Six days later, Congressman Javi Benitez of Negros Occidental filed the same version in the House. And just like that, blockchain — the same technology people usually associate with Bitcoin, crypto bros and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of cartoon dogs and monkeys — is now being proposed as the new watchdog for the national budget.

If you’re the regular pedestrian, your first reaction is probably: “Unsay gamit ana? Pwede ra na sa Call of Duty, dili sa budget.” (What’s the use of that? That might work in Call of Duty, but not in the budget)

But let’s slow down.

At its core, blockchain is just a fancy digital ledger — a listahan, a record book. Except this one is — and remember this big word, — immutable. Wa’y lalis (no argument). Can’t be erased, altered, or tampered with. Once you write something in it, it stays there. Imagine if every peso spent on a P4.4 billion flood control project up north was recorded in a notebook that everyone could see and nobody could tear out a page from. The transactions reside in every computer, so you can block one, but you cannot block all. That’s blockchain.

And there’s more! This fancy listahan (record book) called blockchain also records — and here’s big-word #2 — provenance, the place of origin! With blockchain, you can see kinsa’y (who is) “last-touch” and the earliest known history of a transaction. No more “he said, she said.”

Now, let’s play this out. You’ve probably seen how “flood control projects” magically appear in the budget every single year, even if Tipolo and Rolling Hills flood at the first sign of rain. Billions get inserted and allocated, yet residents still wade through knee-deep water. Where does the money go? Right now, it’s anybody’s guess — legislators, contractors, kickbacks and ungo (ghost) in the system.

With a blockchain-based budget system, each peso allocated would be traceable. If, say, P100 million is set aside for a seawall down south, that amount would be digitally recorded. As the money moves — from Congress to the Department of Budget and Management, Department of Public Works and Highways to the contractor — each transaction gets logged permanently. Citizens, journalists, auditors, even you plain-vanilla Marites could follow the trail in real time. No magic tricks, no disappearing acts.

Will it stop corruption overnight? Nope. If someone really wants to be corrupt, they’ll find ways. But blockchain raises the cost of lying. You can’t quietly rewrite the books or “lose” receipts when the ledger is open and immutable. At the very least, it makes the job of corrupt officials a lot harder and more visible.

And this is where I salute Senator Bam and Congressman Javi. Whether you love them or not, they’ve managed to drag blockchain out of the realm of crypto hype and into something Filipinos actually care about: where our taxes go. For years, blockchain has been sold to us as “the future of finance.” Maybe its true calling in the Philippines is more down-to-earth — keeping floodwaters out of our homes by keeping corruption out of the budget.

So, is this a game changer or just chika? That depends. If these bills pass and are implemented seriously, the Philippines could be one of the first countries in the world to put its entire budget on blockchain. That’s history in the making. If not, well, it will just be another nice idea drowned in the floodwaters of bureaucracy.

But for now, color me hopeful. The barangay listahan is finally going digital. It’s a step in the right direction. And if it works, maybe one day, we’ll have more transparent budgets and fewer “mystery floods” and other shenanigans. You can continue bitching about corruption. Or you can call your congressman and tell him to vote for Cong Javi’s bill. You can keep cursing the floods, or you can flood social media, urging senators to vote for Sen Bam’s bill! It’s always our call.