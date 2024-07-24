DITO Telecommunity champions Filipino talent at Palarong Pambansa 2024

Filipino athletes throughout history have demonstrated their athletic and artistic flair in the world of sports. With Hidilyn Diaz’s win, bagging the Philippines’ first-ever gold medal in the Summer Olympics, it is evident that Filipinos have what it takes to excel in sports.

Over its long history, the Palarong Pambansa has championed the talents of the nation’s aspiring athletes, giving them a platform to showcase their skills while fostering diversity and inclusivity among the Filipino youth through the spirit of sportsmanship.

DITO Telecommunity is at the forefront of this effort. In its mission to support and uplift communities around the country, the company’s strong support for the Palarong Pambansa 2024 aligns with the brand’s goal of nation-building. By offering digital services during the games, DITO demonstrates not only its unwavering support for aspiring young Filipino athletes but also its deep commitment to empowering Filipino communities.

Through DITO’s unparalleled telecommunication services, delegates and athletes can connect seamlessly anytime, anywhere with their loved ones and stay updated with the latest events during the biggest sporting events in the country.

As the only telecommunications company that offers standalone 5G and wide coverage in various cities and municipalities in the Philippines, DITO’s sponsorship and support is a testament to its mission of nation-building and Filipino empowerment.

Carla Rodriguez, DITO’s regional sales director, shared that the company will extend its hand in championing young Filipinos and how the Palarong Pambansa has always been more than just sports.

“This isn’t about competition but about coming together as a nation to share our talents and Filipino excellence, fostering a sense of community, diversity, and unity,” Rodriguez shared.

DITO Telecommunications supported this year’s Palarong Pambansa through the “Galing DITO” platform, the company’s initiative to promote Filipino excellence.

Evelyn Jimenez, DITO’s chief revenue officer for consumers, shared how the company has always been supportive of various major sporting events and how it is imperative for young Filipino athletes to stay connected.

“We have always been supportive of sports activities, providing proper telecommunication services to ensure the safety of the athletes and keeping them up to date with the news,” she said.

DITO Telecommunity’s support for the Palarong Pambansa sets the standard in fostering togetherness and inclusivity. With its unwavering support, DITO is paving the way for Filipinos to achieve global success.