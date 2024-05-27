Dive spot in Asturias boosts town’s tourism industry

ASTURIAS, a town in northwest Cebu, has been welcoming visitors since the past years, but since April 19, 2024 when its dive spot was launched, guests have been staying longer in town, an official said.

A total of 27 individuals since first week of May 2024 have booked for their diving activities, according to Municipal Environment and Natural Resources (Menro) officer Joann Juliane Rosario in an interview on Monday, May 27, 2024.

The underwater activities began in the first week of May but were launched on April 19.

Asturias Public Information Officer Jose Ariel Adolfo said that normally, the town received visitors and guests only for leisurely activities, but after the launching of the dive spot, tourists are staying longer in Asturias.

“Mao man sab among main concern gud, kay and accommodation man gud dire sa Asturias kay people will not stay. Agi-anan ra gyud ang Asturias padung North (Cebu),” he said.

(That is also our main concern, because people usually don’t stay at accommodations here in Asturias. They just pass by the town in going to north Cebu.)

“People will not stay because they don’t have any reasons to stay. So, we are giving them reasons to stay,” added Adolfo, stressing that the diving activities have made it happen.

“Yes, dako kaayo ni og tabang jud (diving activities is a big help)....income wise, ang accommodation is becoming okay,” he said.

The local government unit (LGU) of Asturias has partnered with a local diving school from Mactan who helped them from the planning to the launching and operation of the dive spot.

The same dive center trained the local guides and dive masters.

Adolfo said the LGU is preparing a training for the fisherfolk, as they also want them to become the official diving guides.

He said their dive center offers an open water dive course, advanced open water, rescue diving, dive master, diving instructor, and free diving course.

The Asturias Menro said that more facilities, such as briefing area, shower, and rinse area, will soon be provided to accommodate guests.

The municipality of Asturias is part of the Tañon Strait Protected Seascape because it has lots of marine life, such as whale sharks, dolphins, sea turtles, and sharks. (CDF)