Dive spots in Asturias boost town’s tourism industry

DIVING enthusiasts have started to flock to Asturias, northwestern Cebu since the Municipal Government opened its dive spots on April 19, 2024, which bodes well for the town’s tourism industry.

Twenty-seven individuals have so far explored Asturias’ waters, said Joann Juliane Rosario of the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (Menro) in a Messenger interview.

Rosario said the underwater activities began in the first week of May, almost two weeks after the opening of the diving sites in the coastal barangays of Tubigagmanok, Owak and San Roque.

In a separate phone interview, Asturias information officer Jose Ariel Adolfo said their town previously only received visitors for leisurely activities. But after they opened their dive sites, tourists had a reason to stay longer.

Adolfo said the opening of the diving sites is a big help to the town’s tourism and brings revenues to the local government.

He said accommodations in the town are also improving.

The Municipal Government has partnered with a diving school from Mactan Island, which helped with the planning, launching and operation of the diving spots.

The same dive center trained local guides and dive masters.

Adolfo said their local government is preparing a training program for the fisherfolk, as they also want them to become official diving guides.

He said their dive center offers an open water dive course, rescue diving and a free diving course, among others.

The Asturias Menro said that more facilities, such as briefing areas, showers and rinse areas, will soon be provided to accommodate guests.

The Municipality of Asturias is part of the Tañon Strait Protected Seascape.

It boasts abundant marine life, such as whale sharks, dolphins, sea turtles and sharks, among others. / CDF