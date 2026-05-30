Divinagracia defends home turf vs. Belarmino

CEBUANO Anthon Rey Divinagracia will try to defend his turf against talented and more experienced Christian Belarmino in the super Muay Thai fight in the main event of Mactan Fighting League 1 today, May 31, 2026, at the Vaño Beach grounds in Lapu-Lapu City.

Though just relatively new to the sport, Divinagracia is looking to score an upset against Belarmino.

Divinagracia is an amateur boxer who has fought in the regional stage but transitioned to Muay Thai. He already has five fights under his belt with four wins and a loss.

Belarmino, on the other hand, is an explosive fighter who has fought over 20 bouts in the amateur Muay Thai stage. He’s on his way to turning pro, but Divinagracia is in his way.

In other featured super Muay Thai bouts, Jeran Eleccion takes on Sairaj Pattnaik, Michael Rebayos locks horns with Isaac Dela Cruz, and Lyndon Pescador clashes with Siddharth Sharma.

The main featured kickboxing fight will be a battle between pro boxer Johnver Espra and Jesson Marangga, while the boxing headliner will be a bout between Kenneth Toledo and John Lloyd Catipay.

The undercard will feature a mix of 23 total kickboxing and Muay Thai fights, while there will also be nine other boxing bouts. / EKA