Divine Mercy project site in Sirao becomes a ‘sanctuary’ for monkeys

NOT only will the construction of the Divine Mercy image in Barangay Sirao, Cebu City enhance tourism once completed, but the project site has also become a habitat for approximately 50 monkeys.

Cebu City Councilor Pastor Alcover, in an interview Tuesday, February 13, 2024, said there is an ongoing construction of the Divine Mercy Mountain for Prayer and Healing in the city's upland barangay.

He said the construction has been ongoing for almost three years now.

Alcover discovered during his visit to the project site that there were monkeys living in the area.

The councilor later on learned that the construction has actually helped the monkeys, as there was a caretaker assigned to feed them.

Since a caretaker was assigned in the area, he said it discouraged people from poaching the monkeys, alleging some people had previously poached and grilled the monkeys.

The number of monkeys has also increased, according to Alcover.

He said there were only 10 monkeys living in the area before due to constant poaching, but now, their population has reached 50.

"Sa una nga wa pa nangbantay, ninggamay kay pamatyon man, pangihawon sa mga tao," said Alcover.

Feeding the monkeys has also decreased the cases of them stealing produce of the local farmers.

"Kung gutom na sila, atakehon man na nila mao na gipangpatay na sila sa una," said Alcover. (RJM)