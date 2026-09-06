Dizon, Zamora dominate Milo Marathon Mandaue leg

JHONN Marc Dizon and Michelle Zamora topped the 21-kilometer race in the 50th Milo Marathon-Mandaue Leg on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, at Gatewalk Central in Mandaue City, Cebu.

Dizon ruled the 21K men’s division, while Janry Pelones finished second and Jerome Casinillo took third place.

In the women’s division, Zamora took the top spot, while former multi-time Milo Marathon champion and Olympian Mary Joy Tabal finished second.

Massive turnout

The Mandaue Leg drew 10,000 registered runners who filled the race route at Gatewalk Central.

The event proceeded despite pre-race concerns over transboundary air haze in Cebu caused by wildfires in Indonesia’s Kalimantan and Sumatra regions.

The Mandaue Leg is among the key venues for this year’s marathon series, which also features legs in Pasay, Sorsogon, Naga, Davao, Cagayan de Oro, Dumaguete, Bacolod, Cavite, Subic, Iloilo and Lingayen.

The National Finals will be held in Clark City, Pampanga, in December. / RSC