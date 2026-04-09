DJ Jhaiho hospitalized, vows to stop vaping

Radio and events host DJ Jhaiho was hospitalized on Sunday, April 5, after experiencing difficulty breathing.

The incident happened during the live broadcast of his radio program on dzMM, based on his Facebook post on Monday, April 6.

“Kapansin-pansin na hirap na hirap at naghahabol na ako sa aking hininga yesterday sa programa. Pero pilit kong inilalaban talaga na tapusin ang show,” he said.

“Right after nito… ako na mismo nagsugod sa ER. Ginawa lahat ng lab tests… chineck if inaatake ako sa puso. Kinunan ng blood, X-ray, ECG, swab, etc.”

In another post, he added, “Hingal na hingal ako… kinakapos ako sa hininga… after, dumiretso na ako sa emergency room baka kasi mild heart attack or pa-stroke. Thank God, hindi naman daw, as per doctor.”

Following the health scare, Jhaiho said, “Stop na ako sa pagva-vape!” He first gained recognition as a DJ on MOR FM before becoming an actor. / TRC S