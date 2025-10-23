Django boots Gorst out

FRANCISCO “Django” Bustamante advanced to the third round of the Philippines Open Pool Championship after pulling off a stunning 10-9 win over world No. 1 Fedor Gorst in their Last 64 match on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, at the Gateway Mall in Cubao, Quezon City.

The Filipino veteran started strong and posted a 5-1 advantage before the Russian-American leaned on his youthful vigor to stay on course and tie the match at nine-all.

Bustamante rediscovered his rhythm in the final rack, but the victory almost slipped out of his hands after fumbling his shot at the 8-ball on the corner pocket.

Gorst easily banked the no. 8 afterward, but his potential game-winning corner shot on the 9-ball went shaky, opening the window for Bustamante to snatch the hill-hill win.

Bustamante will try to progress to the Round of 16 against compatriot Harry Vergara, who defeated Englishman Elliott Sanderson, 10-5.

Sixteen-year-old pool prodigy Jaybee Sucal, meanwhile, once again delivered a gutsy performance but just fell short against Spain’s David Alcaide, 10–9, in a nail-biting Last 64 match.

Despite the loss, Sucal impressed fans with his poise and skill, proving he can compete with the world’s elite even in his first official tournament.

Unheralded Eric Navarrette, on the other hand, continued to spring surprises following a 10-9 escape over internationalist Jeffrey De Luna to also advance to the Round of 32.

Several other Filipinos stayed in contention, with Jeff Ignacio, Michael Baoanan, Paul John Ladao, Mark Jerick Leyva, John Vincent Vicedo, Deanmark Castronuevo, Roland Garcia, Anton Raga, Patric Gonzales, Jerwin Samia, Paolo Galito, Jeff Roda, and Bernie Regalario outclassing their respective opponents in the second round.

The Round of 32 matches got underway late Thursday afternoon, with the main dish featuring the exciting showdown between Reyes Cup teammates Carlo Biado and AJ Manas.

Biado easily cruised to the third round after the legendary Efren “Bata” Reyes failed to appear due to illness, while Manas likewise moved forward as Tom Peralta was also a no-show. / RP2 SPORTS