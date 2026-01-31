Djokovic dethrones Sinner to set up Alcaraz final

LEGEND Novak Djokovic put up a vintage five-set masterpiece, toppling Jannik Sinner to become the oldest player of the professional era to reach the Australian Open final at a raucous Rod Laver Arena.

Just four months shy of his 39th birthday, Djokovic proved he remains formidable when it matters most, knocking out the two-time defending champion in a gripping 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026.

The Serbian great now sets up a blockbuster final against world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who earlier survived Alexander Zverev in the longest semifinal match in Australian Open history.

Eighteen years after lifting his first Melbourne Park trophy, Djokovic will chase a record-extending 11th Australian Open title on Sunday—along with a historic 25th Grand Slam crown that continues to beckon. / RSC