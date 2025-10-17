Djokovic says he’s not retiring anytime soon

NOVAK Djokovic says he has no plans to retire anytime soon, drawing inspiration from fellow sporting greats LeBron James, Tom Brady, and Cristiano Ronaldo as he continues his pursuit of tennis longevity.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion, now 38, last won a major title in 2023 but remains among the sport’s elite. He reached the semifinals of all four Grand Slams this season and currently holds the world No. 5 ranking.

“Longevity is one of my biggest motivations. I really want to see how far I can go,” Djokovic said at the Joy Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he is playing in the Six Kings Slam exhibition along with Jannik Sinner and world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

“If you look across all global sports — LeBron James is still going strong at 40, Cristiano Ronaldo too, and Tom Brady played into his mid-40s. It’s unbelievable. They’re inspiring me as well. So I want to keep going, and that’s one of my motivations,” he added.

Djokovic also said he is eager to witness and contribute to tennis’ next era

of transformation.

“I want to keep playing to see the change that’s coming for our sport,” he said. “I’m super excited about it. Tennis will be greatly transformed, and I want to be part of that change — not just as a spectator, but as a player.”

Djokovic, who captured his 100th career title in Geneva earlier this year, was asked whether younger stars such as Sinner and Alcaraz would have to beat him into retirement.

“I’m sorry to disappoint them — it’s just not happening,” he said with a smile. / FROM THE WIRES