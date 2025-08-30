Djokovic shakes off back problem

DESPITE battling a back issue early in the match, Novak Djokovic managed to power past Cam Norrie on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 (PH time), to become the oldest man at age 38 to reach the fourth round of the U.S. Open since Jimmy Connors in 1991.

Djokovic won the match 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-3, delivering an impressive serving performance, including 18 aces.

He described it as his best serving display of the tournament, which had already seen him receive treatment for a blister on his big toe during the first round and for his back in the third.

“The wear and tear on the body after all these years is starting to take a toll, and I’m very aware of it,” Djokovic commented. “But I’m resisting it and trying my best to stay competitive with the younger guys at the highest level.”

At one point, the 24-time Grand Slam champion seemed at risk of an early exit when he required medical attention towards the end of the first set.

However, he quickly recovered and went on to reach the last 16 of a major for the 69th time, equaling Roger Federer’s record for the most ever. He will next face German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff.

“It’s fantastic to see how well he’s playing,” Struff said. “He’s showing us that you can play at a very high level, even at his age.”

The match took a worrying turn when Djokovic awkwardly reached for a volley at 5-3 in the first set, clearly showing signs of discomfort. He began stretching his back between points and barely moved for a ball that Norrie hit toward the corner.

Djokovic soon signaled for a medical timeout and walked off the court for treatment on his lower left back. When he returned, he quickly held serve to close out the first set. / RSC