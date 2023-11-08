D&L earnings down 29%

D&L Industries’ Batangas plant has started commercial operations, ushering in a transformational period for the company.

It issued its first invoice in July this year. With upgraded capabilities specced to the highest standards and a footprint that will more than double the company’s existing manufacturing capacity, the new plant positions D&L as a world-class Filipino manufacturing company.

In the first nine months of the year, D&L Industries’ recurring income reached P1.8 billion, or earnings per share of P0.25, lower by 29 percent year-on-year.

The drop in earnings was mainly due to the challenging business environment with the lingering effects of high inflation coupled with the incremental expenses related to the commercial operations of its Batangas plant.

Excluding the Batangas plant, earnings would have fallen by just 11 percent year-on-year to P2.3 billion for the quarter.