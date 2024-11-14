DMCI breaks ground on 1st Cebu project

GIANT property developer, DMCI Homes has boosted its investment in Cebu to P24 billion, up from an initial P20 billion, to fund its first residential project in Cebu named Kalea Heights.

Located along Good Shepherd Road in Brgy. Guadalupe, Cebu City, this high-rise residential project marks DMCI’s entry into Cebu as part of its broader expansion into the Visayas and Mindanao (VisMin) markets.

Known for its resort-inspired lifestyle communities in Luzon, DMCI has taken time to ensure a solid foundation for its Cebu debut.

“Cebu is quite a challenging market, so we wanted to prepare thoroughly for this entry, knowing that Cebu residents are quality-conscious. We didn’t want to come here unprepared,” said DMCI Homes president Alfredo Austria.

“We don’t want to just offer another product like everybody else is offering. We want to make sure that we will be able to offer something different, something of better value,” he added.

Kalea Heights broke ground on Nov. 8, 2024. The project sits on a 4.6-hectare property and is the company’s first project that has the most generous three-hectare of open space, a rare amenity in urban high-rise projects.

Kalea Heights will feature four towers connected by “sky bridges,” that will give unit owners access to the “sky park.”

First to be launched is the 41-story Leia Building that offers a mix of one-, two-- and three-bedroom units, with sizes ranging from 29.5 square meters (sqm) to 88.5 sqm and prices ranging from P5.7 million to P13.4 million.

The company plans to initially launch 600 units for the first phase with the flexibility to adjust the offerings based on market demand.

According to Austria, the first phase of Kalea Heights is projected to cost P9 billion, with the first tower slated for completion in December 2029. The remaining phases will have a budget of P15 billion.

DMCI noted that Cebu’s real estate market is showing strong post-pandemic recovery trends, similar to those seen in Manila, with demand for high-quality residential properties on the rise.

“We don’t just address the need for shelter; we address the need for an urban, modern lifestyle for Filipino families,” said Isidro Consunji, chairman of DMCI Homes.

“Here in Cebu, we’ve observed that other developments’ approach to solving urban lifestyle is different from ours. I think our approach is superior in terms of value, in terms of features, in terms of open space and so forth,” Consunji added.

The expansive site—divided into four districts namely Dawn, Dusk, Summit and Azure—is equivalent to almost three times the size of Cebu’s Fuente Osmeña Circle and more than twice the size of the Cebu Provincial Capitol and the Mactan Shrine.

Moreover, Kalea Heights offers a thoughtfully refined condo living experience. Each unit is equipped with built-in, commercial-grade fiber internet, making it ideal for work-from-home and online learning.

The development also incorporates DMCI Homes’ proprietaryLumiventt® Design Technology, designed to enhance natural light and airflow throughout corridors and individual units, ensuring a well-ventilated and comfortable atmosphere year-round.

According to Colliers Philippines, developers have been taking advantage of the rising demand for resort or leisure-oriented properties outside Metro Manila.

It said the demand for leisure-oriented properties will partly be sustained by the recovery of leisure and travel. / KOC