DMCI Homes enters Cebu, to invest P20B for condo project

DMCI Homes announced it is investing P20 billion in its flagship condominium project in Cebu City.

The Manila-based real estate developer is set to develop a four-hectare property in Barangay Guadalupe, marking its first venture in Cebu.

“Cebu City’s robust economy and growing demand for quality homes make it an ideal location for our expansion,” Yap said. “We’re excited to introduce our signature resort-inspired condominiums to this bustling city and be part of its dynamic development.”

Yap said that although the pandemic had temporarily paused their Cebu expansion, the opportunities in Cebu made it clear that continuing with the plan was the right decision.

“Cebu is a rapidly growing market with great potential,” he said. “We look forward to making a positive impact and contributing to the city’s growth.”

With condominium living being highly popular in Cebu, Yap expressed confidence that Cebuanos will appreciate DMCI Homes’ value-for-money offerings.

“The Queen City of the South deserves nothing but the best, and we’re about to deliver just that—our project with the biggest open space to date,” Yap said.

“We’re equally thrilled to introduce Cebu to the distinct DMCI Homes lifestyle, showcasing our proprietary Lumiventt® Design Technology, internet-ready units and RideShare carpooling service—just some of the innovative features we’re bringing to take condominium living to new heights in this vibrant market,” he added.

DMCI’s decision to enter the Cebu property market follows the company’s successful ventures in San Juan, Batangas and Tuba, Benguet for the past year.

While DMCI Homes is new to Cebu’s property market, its sister firm, DM Consunji Inc. (DMCI), has made its mark with several landmark projects in the city.

DMCI was part of the Cebu Link Joint Venture, a consortium with Acciona and First Balfour that built the iconic Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway. Other landmarks built by DMCI in Cebu include SM City Cebu, Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa, the Ayala Life Cebu office building and Ayala Center Cebu.

The firm has a track record of completing 72 developments across Metro Manila, Laguna, Cavite, Baguio City, Boracay and Davao City, in its 25 years in the industry. The company is also the Philippines’ first Quadruple A real estate developer known for building quality resort-inspired communities. / KOC