DMCI Holdings posted a nine-month consolidated net income of P20 billion, a 28 percent decline from P27.6 billion largely due to normalizing coal and nickel prices.

Consolidated core net income from January to September was roughly the same due to a non-recurring gain of P2 million last year for the sale of a DMCI lot and a non-recurring loss this year of P27 million because of Maynilad forex losses and donations.