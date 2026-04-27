Cebu

DMW brings home over 7K OFWs, dependents

WAR IN THE MIDDLE EAST
DMW brings home over 7K OFWs, dependents
Local News
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THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said 7,051 overseas Filipino workers and their dependents had been repatriated through government assistance nearly two months into the Middle East war.

The DMW said the total, recorded as of April 25, included 5,669 workers and 1,382 dependents, with meeting points, exit points and fly-out arrangements in place for more than 7,000 repatriates. It said it is preparing for possible large-scale repatriation if tensions escalate.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said OFW deployment to the Middle East has declined, but he hopes it will rebound once the crisis ends, similar to the resurgence after the COVID-19 pandemic. He said it is too early to determine whether the decline will have a short-term, medium-term or long-term effect. / SUNSTAR PHILIPPINES

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