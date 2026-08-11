DNA testing identifies woman whose severed head was found in Talisay

DNA testing has confirmed that the severed head found among trash in Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City, belonged to Pilar Basilio, a woman who had been reported missing in July, while police have taken a man identified as the primary suspect in her killing into custody, Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas Jr. said Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.

Gullas identified the suspect as Renier Rommel Albularyo Roxas during a joint press briefing with Lt. Col. Jomobuno Sayon, chief of the Talisay City Police Station.

The mayor said police identified Roxas as the primary suspect based on their investigation and the evidence they had gathered.

Search warrant

Roxas was taken into custody after police implemented court-issued search warrants covering his residence, vehicle and motorcycle, Gullas said. Authorities recovered illegal drugs, firearms and other pieces of evidence during the searches, he said.

The searches were conducted as investigators gathered evidence related to Basilio’s death. Police also coordinated with the Zamboanga Police Provincial Office to check Roxas’ background.

According to Gullas, the coordination with Zamboanga authorities showed that Roxas is facing another murder case there and has a pending arrest warrant.

Earlier disappearance reported

Basilio, 48, was reported missing before the severed head was found along Dawis Road in Barangay Cansojong on July 11. Earlier reports said her last communication with her family was on July 4 and that her employer reported her disappearance to police on July 6.

Her relatives later provided buccal swab samples for DNA comparison to determine whether the remains belonged to Basilio.

Investigation continues

Roxas remains in police custody at the Talisay City Police Station while investigators continue to gather and document evidence surrounding Basilio’s death.

Gullas said police had uncovered other significant developments but would leave it to the proper authorities to disclose them once the evidence is sufficient and the disclosure would not compromise the investigation.

“An arrest is not enough,” Gullas said, adding that the City Government wants to ensure that the case against those responsible is supported by evidence and can withstand court proceedings.

Family to receive assistance

Gullas said the Talisay City Government would continue coordinating with police and providing assistance to Basilio’s family.

He also expressed sympathy to Basilio’s family and urged the public to allow investigators to complete their work as authorities prepare the case against those responsible for her death. / ABC