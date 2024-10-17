D’Navigators survive Titans in Spikers Turf tournament

MANILA – D’Navigators Iloilo kicked off its campaign in the Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference with a 21-25, 25-16, 25-17, 17-25, 15-6 victory over Chichi DHTSI Brotherhood at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig on Wednesday.

Outside hitter Kyle Angelo Villamor was the top scorer with 21 points on 18 attacks and three blocks.

“There’s no such thing as a perfect game. You can’t execute everything in a match exactly as you do in training. But with strong communication, we were able to adjust and get the win,” Villamor commented in Filipino.

After dropping the first set, the D’Navigators fought back to claim the next two sets before Chichi DHTSI Brotherhood rallied to win the fourth set.

In the deciding set, the Titans led 4-2 before Steven Sta. Maria scored three points in an 8-0 run to put the D’Navigators ahead at 10-4.

Villamor, Sta. Maria, Rash Nursiddik, and Jerome Lopez joined hands in a 4-1 rally to secure the match.

Jayvee Sumagaysay chipped in 13 points, while Madzlan Gampong and John Benedict San Andres added 12 points each. Nursiddik had 10 points, while Sta. Maria scored six points.

Chichi DHTSI Brotherhood was paced by Miguel with 17 points, followed by Jonathan Sorio and Christian Alicante, who both scored 13 points. / PNA