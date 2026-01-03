Do the years age, or us?

We age in terms of appearance, personality and emotions. But when it comes to the holidays, do the years grow older, or are we the ones who change?

Our families reunite for the holidays. I remember one particular year when my cousins and I stayed up late playing board games, laughing long after the adults had gone to bed. Now, as time passes, I notice changes in myself and those around me, but the warmth of these gatherings reminds me that even as we age, the holidays keep a part of us young.

Yet, things do change. Children who once eagerly anticipated decorating the tree or participating in family games often become indifferent as they get older. Many find themselves preoccupied with other responsibilities, illustrating how the enthusiasm of childhood can fade over time.

Many people look out their windows or doors, asking themselves, “Why are the holidays so boring these days?” Perhaps we are the ones to blame; there is less holiday atmosphere and more “explosive” days.

The issue of illegal fireworks for 2026 is infuriating, especially for those who fear them or have been victims. There are too many injuries in the name of New Year excitement. It feels deadly, doesn’t it?

Authorities have responded by confiscating dangerous fireworks that could burn down a house — or a village. We might achieve a safer New Year, but it’s not just about danger; it’s about the mood. A safe day, for some, cannot compare to a thrilling experience.

Whether the days are risk-free or unexciting, both have become part of the season. The New Year may no longer dazzle us, but it still waits quietly, asking a simple question: What will you do with the days that follow?

Brix Martin Barbas / Abellana National School