Do you know who originally sang ‘Tanging Yaman’?

Sen. Risa Hontiveros posted about the song “Tanging Yaman” on her Facebook page as part of her Blessed Sunday greeting on Sept. 6, 2026.

Risa said she was the first to record “Tanging Yaman,” a composition by Fr. Manoling Francisco, in 1986 for the Bukas Palad Music Ministry.

“I was Fr. Manoling Francisco’s classmate at Ateneo at the time, so I was fortunate enough to be the very first person to record it,” Risa shared.

This was confirmed by The Servant’s Chronicles on its Facebook page, which stated:

“The liturgical song, ‘Tanging Yaman,’ was created by Fr. Manoling Francisco with the assistance of Philip Gan, in 1986 and was only known mostly to church-goers at the time. The first person who recorded ‘Tanging Yaman’ was Senator Hontiveros, who was then the classmate of Fr. Manoling.

“The song was the title track of the Bukas Palad album of the same title, released in 1986. In 1992, Basil Valdez, who earlier also recorded Francisco’s popular inspirational hit, ‘Hindi Kita Malilimutan,’ decided to record an album of inspirational songs, Salmo (Sundin ang Loob Mo).”

Hontiveros also brought the character of Louisa to life in “The Sound of Music,” a Repertory Philippines production in 1980. Among her co-stars were Monique Wilson, Lea Salonga and siblings Menchu and Raymond Lauchengco.

Aside from Hontiveros and Valdez, Jamie Rivera, Agot Isidro and Carol Banawa have also recorded their own versions of “Tanging Yaman.” Banawa sang the theme song for the 2000 film of the same title. / TRC S