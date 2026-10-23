Doc Willie gives health update

Cardiologist and internet personality Doc Willie Ong has shared an update on his current condition through an Instagram post.

Doc Willie was diagnosed with stage 4 sarcoma in 2024, the same year he was supposed to run for senator in the midterm elections.

Sarcoma is a type of cancer that develops in bones and connective tissues.

“How are all my dear followers? My condition is stable (stage 4 sarcoma). I am continuing my maintenance treatment through immunotherapy and targeted therapy,” he wrote in the caption.

In the post, the doctor-vlogger was seen sitting with a tube inserted into his body. However, he did not provide further details about his condition.

“Sometimes there is good news, sometimes there is bad news. I leave my life in God’s hands. I love you all very much. Thank you so much for your prayers for me,” he added.

Doc Willie will celebrate his 63rd birthday on Oct. 24.

“No one can say how long we have to live. But I am already happy with the eight months God has given me to spend with my family and followers,” he said in a previous post. / TRC S