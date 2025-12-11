Doctor files complaint vs Byron Garcia

THE son-in-law of Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro, Dr. Janos Vizcayno Jr., has filed cyberlibel charges against Byron Garcia, brother of former governor Gwendolyn Garcia, at the Mandaue City Prosecutor’s Office.

In a complaint filed on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, Vizcayno alleged Byron repeatedly tarnished his reputation through a series of “groundless” accusations made through his online videos.

Vizcayno, an orthopedic surgeon, said the circulation of online posts from Byron’s verified Facebook account contained false, malicious, and defamatory statements against him that were “fabricated, baseless, and wholly unsupported by fact.”

“At the heart of this legal action is a clear principle: the professional reputation of private individuals is not fair game for reckless commentary, online theatrics, or politically motivated attacks,” read part of a press statement issued by one of Vizcayno’s lawyers, Joshua Monsanto of

Baena Tan and Ang Law Offices.

“Publicly disseminated falsehoods cause real-world harm, and the law provides recourse when such conduct crosses the line,” the statement added.

“False statements and fake news are not protected speech. They undermine public trust, degrade civil discourse, and have no place in a society that values truth and responsibility. They deserve nothing less than firm accountability under the law,” said Monsanto.

Vizcayno decided to take legal action after Byron reportedly mentioned him several times in his online videos, accusing him of wrongdoings. He said this unfairly affected his reputation as a private medical professional.

“I am a private doctor. I chose this profession because I want to help people. So to be dragged into issues that have nothing to do with me, and to be accused of things like taking money from patients, these claims are very wrong and completely false,” Vizcayno said.

Vizcayno added that contrary to what was alleged in Byron’s videos, he is not affiliated with Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

“These accusations cannot stand. I will really seek justice for this,” he said.

Another lawyer, Inocencio de la Cerna Jr. said they filed the case to hold Byron accountable for his remarks.

According to him, the governor initially chose to ignore the accusations directed at her, understanding that public officials are often subject to criticism.

However, dela Cerna said the line was crossed when Byron attacked Vizcayno, a private individual who is not involved in politics.

“These were unacceptable accusations, and Dr. Vizcayno deserves justice. He has nothing to do with these issues. In fact, this will be only the first of several cases we intend to file,” dela Cerna said.

The lawyer said additional complaints will also be filed in relation to Byron’s statements made against Baricuatro.

“You can expect more cases for these malicious imputations,” dela Cerna said. / ABC