Doctors launch housing rehab for quake victims

A POST-DISASTER rehabilitation initiative for communities affected by last year’s earthquake was launched on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, led by the Cebu Medical Society Inc. (CMS), the Philippine Medical Association (PMA), and the All-Terrain Medical Relief Organization (Amro).

Dr. Geraldine Sales, president of CMS, said that following their initial medical missions, the group committed to a long-term rehabilitation program focused on providing stable housing.

“Many families were left without homes, security and stability,” Sales said. “We decided not only to respond, but to rebuild lives.”

Through donations from various medical component societies across the Philippines, the initiative has constructed more than 10 shelters for families currently living in tents.

Sales said that during their medical missions, teams surveyed families in need to ensure recipients were eligible and had legal rights to their property.

Beneficiaries

Nine families have been identified as recipients of the Isiguro Daan transitional shelters:

Bogo City: Three families from Purok 2, Barangay Anunang Sur; and two from Purok Saging, Barangay Anunang Norte

San Remigio: Two families from Hagnaya

Medellin: One family

Cebu City: One family from Barangay Kalunasan

Additionally, several families in Northern Cebu will receive supplemental housing materials to complete their homes, including nine families from Barangay Guadalupe and four from Barangay Anunang in Bogo City.

Community-centered design

Under the guidance of architects Bryan Auman and Rommel Roncesballes, a workshop is being conducted for veteran and emerging carpenters from Bogo and Cebu City.

The workshop introduces an open-source blueprint for low-cost, durable structures. The “bolt-together” shelters are designed to be completed within two weeks.

“This design came from my mentor, who passed away a few years ago. We’ve been using it since Typhoon Yolanda,” Auman said.

He added that the design is rooted in community-centered architecture, aiming to rebuild not only houses but also the spirit of the community.

Carpenters from Northern Cebu and nearby areas are receiving the blueprints free of charge, with the goal of empowering them to lead construction efforts within their own communities.

The formal turnover of the Isiguro Daan transitional shelters to eligible families will begin on March 1, 2026. / BKA