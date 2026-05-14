Doctors say PCOS name change to PMOS better reflects full condition

A long-misunderstood condition in women, associated with fertility issues and diabetes risk, is being renamed to help improve awareness and diagnosis.

According to the World Health Organization, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) — which affects an estimated 10 percent to 13 percent of women of reproductive age worldwide — is now being renamed Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS). Experts say the old name placed too much focus on ovarian cysts, which are not always present and failed to reflect the full scope of the condition.

“By calling this condition polycystic ovary, we’re missing the big picture,” said Dr. Alla Vash-Margita, associate professor at Yale University, noting that PMOS is linked not only to irregular menstrual cycles and fertility issues, but also to insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, mental health conditions and other metabolic impacts.

Health experts hope the new name will reduce stigma, improve early diagnosis and encourage a more holistic approach to treatment across different medical fields. S