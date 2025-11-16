Documentary on flood control anomalies out

A SPECIAL documentary by Kapuso actor and host Dingdong Dantes on the country’s controversial flood control projects aired Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025.

“Broken Roads, Broken Promises: Isang Paglalakbay Kasama si Dingdong Dantes” is produced by GMA Public Affairs. In the program, Dantes visits project sites linked to corruption.

“This is important especially now. We see what’s happening in the news. When I went to the ground and saw the case studies, when these stories had faces, I understood how serious the situation is and how urgent action is needed,” he said.

“As a Filipino, it takes away your dignity when you learn you’re being stolen from. In our journey we discovered broken promises. We want to restore dignity and hope because we deserve it.”

The documentary begins in Bulacan, identified as an epicenter of corruption in flood control projects.

It also features unfinished, defective and substandard projects, including alleged “ghost” projects.

Dantes also visits Pampanga, Northern Samar, Zambales, Maguindanao and other parts of the country. / HBL