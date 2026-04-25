DOE 7 secures energy contractor

THE Department of Energy (DOE) 7 has secured a new contractor for a local energy development project, raising hopes of boosting domestic fuel production amid ongoing supply challenges.

In an interview, DOE 7 Director Renante Sevilla said the project is in its final stages of preparation after the government identified the winning bidder.

“We are in the process of finalizing everything, although there are still some local issues that need to be addressed,” Sevilla said.

Sevilla added that Energy Secretary Sharon Garin has met with the contractor, while regional officials are set to hold their own meetings to address community-level concerns that could affect the project’s rollout.

“We will also be meeting with them here so we can resolve the localized issues,” he said, noting that the contractor already has a project timeline based on its bid proposal.

The project may include the construction of a small refinery, which Sevilla said could strengthen the region’s capacity for local energy production.

“I was informed, although I still have to confirm the details, that part of their package includes putting up a mini or small refinery,” Sevilla said.

Despite pending details, Sevilla said the contractor is keen to begin operations as soon as possible, given current pressures on the energy sector.

“Right now, especially with the crisis, any additional supply would really help. At least we will have locally produced energy,” he said.

The project is expected to enhance the region’s energy security by reducing dependence on external fuel sources and increasing local production capacity as demand continues to rise. / ABC