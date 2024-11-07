DOE calls for new power plants to ensure Cebu’s future

CEBU is expected to face no power issues over the next two years; however, to ensure a reliable and self-sustaining energy supply in the long term, it has to come up with new generation facility projects, a top official from the Department of Energy (DOE) said.

“For now, there is no problem with transmission and power supply within the next two years. However, if we want to have a reliable, sufficiently-produced (power), independently for the Visayas, then we have to come up with new generation facility projects,” said DOE Assistant Secretary Mario Marasigan, in a power forum on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.

Cebu’s total power capacity is 1,123 megawatts (MW) while its peak demand is at 1,223MW.

Marasigan said these new power plants intended to serve the Visayas islands don’t necessarily need to be built in Cebu, as long as they are connected to the Visayas grid.

“For the Visayas next year, we could have as much as 3,860MW available, but the equivalent dependable capacity is only 3,296MW which will be just sufficient to provide the demand and the appropriate reserve. That means we will continuously rely on the transfer of energy from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao,” he said.

Marasigan said the Visayas currently has around 1,700 MW in committed power projects slated for the next two years, with one project expected to come online either next year or in 2026. For Cebu, he said they are only eyeing around a total capacity of 57.5MW.

300mw solar

The DOE official urged Acciona to expedite its committed 300 MW Daanbantayan solar project, emphasizing that Cebu urgently needs this capacity, particularly to support Metro Cebu’s daytime

energy demands.

“We can only attain sustainable, reliable and sufficient supply for the Visayas if there are ample power generating projects also in the Visayas,” Marasigan told the audience composed of power stakeholders and officials from the public and private sectors.

The Province of Cebu had inked a partnership with global energy companies Acciona Energia and Freya Renewables for the development of a 150-megawatt solar power plant in Daanbantayan.

The solar power plant, which is slated to be operational in the coming years, is expected to significantly reduce the province’s reliance on traditional energy sources, providing a steady and renewable supply of power.

Meanwhile, Marasigan said the Visayas grid would need an additional 600MW to prevent a one-hour or one-day power outage, which at present can be supplemented with 250 MW from Luzon and 450 MW from Mindanao.

“The power outage is not a problem at this time. But to prevent an outage, it would be better to build a power plant in the Visayas,” he said.

Cebu’s demand

Cebu accounts for half of the entire power demand in the Visayas. The province also serves as an important connection hub for the entire Visayas as the flow of energy in Luzon and Mindanao passes through Cebu before it can serve other islands.

“By 2032, the demand for Cebu Island alone will almost double. Cebu accounts for almost 50 percent of the entire Visayas’ demand. If Cebu has a 900 MW demand, it needs to build a plant that can supply equivalent or at least 50 percent of that demand to make Cebu independently reliable and sustainable, rather than relying on buying power from elsewhere,” Marasigan said.

Meanwhile, Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia called on power stakeholders to boost Cebu’s capacity to keep pace with the island’s ongoing growth and development.

She said Cebu’s power demand exceeds that of the national average year-on-year, a clear indicator of Cebu’s rapid growth and development.

“If we are to even be able to match the phenomenal growth that Cebu is experiencing right now, we would have to be very serious about generating more capacity,” Garcia said.

“Power is a crucial and non-negotiable ingredient to progress,” she added. / KOC