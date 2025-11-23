DOE chief Garin confident in 35% RE target by 2030

DEPARTMENT of Energy (DOE) Secretary Sharon Garin on Friday expressed confidence in hitting the government’s goal to increase the share of renewable energy (RE) in the total power mix to 35 percent by 2030, given the huge interest among investors.

In an interview on the sidelines of a briefing in Makati City, she said interests are coming in for solar, wind, waste-to-energy and even geothermal.

She said the DOE’s green energy auction is a big boost to the government’s bid to increase the share of RE in the total mix.

As of June 2025, RE accounts for 32.3 percent of the country’s total installed capacity. Garin said these power projects will help the government hit its target to increase RE sources to 35 percent of the total mix by 2030, and to 50 percent by 2040.

Garin noted several power projects such as the 3,500MW-peak (MWp) integrated solar and battery energy storage facility being developed by a subsidiary of Meralco PowerGen Corp., the MTerra Solar Philippines Inc. in Nueva Ecija.

This kind of project, she said, boosts domestic capacity and will help achieve the shift towards more RE. Garin said the directive for government offices and local government units to put up rooftop solar sources in their buildings will also help.

“We’re on track and we are pushing for more programs. So I’m quite confident that it’s a doable task,” she added. / PNA