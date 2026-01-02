DOE cites Light Fuels for compliance

LIGHT Fuels, the retail fuel unit of listed Top Line Business Development Corp., was named an Outstanding Liquid Fuels Retail Outlet by the Department of Energy Visayas Field Office on Dec. 10, 2025, citing its compliance with standards on product quality, safety, operations and customer service.

The recognition enhances the company’s credibility with regulators and is expected to facilitate routine compliance engagements as well as future applications for permits and accreditations tied to new station development, the company said.

“Having commenced operations just five years ago, this recognition affirms that our systems, processes and operating discipline are aligned with regulatory expectations,” said Brigitte Carmel Lapasaran Lim, senior vice president and chief operating officer. She added that the award supports more efficient permitting as the company upgrades acquired sites and expands its network.

Light Fuels said consistent adherence to regulatory benchmarks positions it as a dependable operator, supplying fuel to underserved markets across the Visayas.

The company currently has more than 50 stations in various stages of development, supporting the parent firm’s broader vertical integration strategy. / KOC