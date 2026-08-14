DOE committed to boosting waste-to-energy program

The Department of Energy (DOE) is moving to accelerate the Philippines’ waste-to-energy (WTE) program, with about 400 megawatts (MW) of capacity included in the Green Energy Auction (GEA) program and the special auction set for Oct. 13, 2026.

The DOE said winning projects are expected to achieve mechanical completion by end-2028 and begin delivering power by end-2029.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said the program supports President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s push for an integrated approach to waste management, where appropriate residual waste can be converted into energy instead of ending up in landfills or waterways, subject to strict environmental safeguards.

Metro Manila generates about 9,000 metric tons of municipal solid waste daily, which the DOE estimates could produce about 200 MW of electricity.

The agency stressed that WTE will complement, not replace, waste reduction, segregation, reuse, recycling and material recovery. Only acceptable residual waste should be used as feedstock.

“We are moving WTE from policy into implementation,” Garin said, adding that the government’s task is to identify viable projects and ensure environmental and technical standards are met.

Meanwhile, the DOE said the country’s nuclear energy program has advanced in policy, regulation, international cooperation, site assessment, financing preparations and public acceptance.

Marcos highlighted nuclear energy in his July State of the Nation Address as an option to strengthen power supply and help reduce electricity costs.

DOE Undersecretary Giovanni Carlo Bacordo said the government must build the institutions, regulatory system, technical capability, financing framework and public confidence needed for a safe nuclear program.

The Philippines has completed Phase 1 of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Milestones Approach and is preparing for Phase 2, which involves developing infrastructure for investors and financing pathways.

The government has also completed, with South Korean assistance, a feasibility study for the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant. Other potential sites being assessed are Palawan, Masbate, Pangasinan and Camarines Norte.

National Power Corp. president and chief executive officer Jericho Jonas Nograles said the agency can train Filipinos for nuclear plant operations, stressing that workforce development must begin before a new facility is built. / PNA