A DRAFT ordinance seeking to streamline solar panel installation requirements for the net metering program is ready for submission to local government units (LGUs), while Energy Secretary Sharon Garin assured fewer requirements for households that do not intend to export excess power to the grid.

Net metering is a government program that allows households and businesses with solar power systems to export excess electricity to the grid, helping boost supply and address power deficiencies.

In an online briefing Monday, Garin said LGUs have varying processes and requirements, with some requiring electrical and building permits, among other documents.

“We’ve been trying to respect the autonomy of our LGUs. We’ve been going LGU to LGU to show them how simple the process is, because this is not actually building a new house. This is just adding to the electric power of the house,” she said.

Garin said authorities understand LGUs’ position, noting that local governments would be held accountable if problems arise from solar panel installations.

“So, we’re trying to find a balance on how to communicate and go to the LGUs to explain how to streamline. And we actually have a draft ordinance that we’re hoping to submit to the LGUs, because that draft ordinance will shorten the process, reduce the number of documentary requirements,” she said.

For households that do not intend to export excess electricity to the grid, Garin said fewer requirements would apply. However, they must source their solar units from legitimate providers and ensure that installers are accredited by regulators.

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In a separate briefing, Anti-Red Tape Authority Director General Ernesto Perez said the agency is working with the Department of Energy, Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Office of the President to streamline processes and documentary requirements.

“(We’re) gathering these agencies together to make solar paneling requirement more simplified, differentiating it from the residential users and commercial users,” he said.

Perez said owners of older houses, particularly those built 20 years ago, should not be burdened with submitting building permits and engineering plans just to secure permits for solar panel installation.

“We’ve acted so that hindi na po natin masyadong pinapahirapan ang bayan at maramdaman po ng ating mga kababayan (we’re not burdening the public and they would feel) that somehow there is this agency, together with all the other agencies, doing its utmost best to improve services, to make services more simplified and hopefully more digitized so that we can have a Philippines that we can all be proud of,” he added. / PNA