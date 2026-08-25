DOE eyes relief for Visayas Grid

ENERGY authorities expect the power supply situation in the Visayas to improve this week with the scheduled return of generating units from two major coal-fired power plants, as the government also moves to address electricity losses that add to consumers’ bills.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said Monday, Aug. 24, 2026, that the 169-megawatt (MW) Unit 2 of Therma Visayas Inc. (TVI) and the 105-MW Unit 2 of Kepco SPC Power Corp. are expected to resume operations this week.

TVI’s 169-MW Unit 1 and Cebu Energy Development Corp.’s 82-MW Unit 1 are also scheduled to return to service by September, Garin said during an online briefing.

“Power will arrive. It’s unfortunate na may mga nasisira pero may nag-assure na sa mga companies na ito na they will be back on track na. (It’s unfortunate that some facilities were damaged, but these companies have already been assured that they will be back on track),” she said.

The expected return of the units comes as the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) placed the Visayas grid under red alert from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, due to inadequate supply to meet demand and the grid’s regulating requirements.

Yellow alerts were in effect from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

NGCP said available capacity stood at around 2,421 MW against projected peak demand of 2,570 MW.

Garin said the Department of Energy (DOE) is also in talks with NGCP to install about 250 MW of battery energy storage facilities in Negros, Cebu, Leyte and Iloilo to provide additional capacity to the grid.

“If these projects are in place, and the batteries have been

installed, yellow alerts in the Visayas will be reduced by minimum of 50 percent,” she said.

Beyond addressing supply shortages, the government is also working to reduce system losses that are reflected in consumers’ electricity bills.

P7 billion four-phase program

Garin said the government is developing a four-phase program requiring about P7 billion to address technical and non-technical losses, including electricity theft.

The program aims to reduce system losses by 25 percent in the first stage, 50 percent in the second, 75 percent in the third and ultimately 100 percent, she said.

The DOE is also proposing to raise the penalty for electricity pilferage to P50,000 from P5,000 as part of efforts to deter theft.

The government is coordinating with the Philippine National Police, Department of the Interior and Local Government, local government units and electric cooperatives to strengthen enforcement and public awareness.

Garin urged consumers to report suspected electricity theft and electrical safety hazards through the E-GovPH platform.

The measures form part of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s commitment in his State of the Nation Address to address system losses and remove the value-added tax on system loss charges.

Garin said the DOE has completed initial estimates for the program and is identifying funding sources. It will discuss the requirements with the Department of Budget and Management and the Executive Secretary.

The DOE is targeting to have the proposal ready next year, with a reduction in non-technical losses targeted within one year, she said. / PNA, KOC