DOE: P344.62B RE projects boost clean energy shift

THE Department of Energy (DOE) on Thursday, June 11, 2026, said the 13 renewable energy (RE) projects worth P344.62 billion that have been certified under the government’s Green Lane initiative highlight the Philippines’ accelerating shift toward clean and sustainable energy.

“RE is not a side story in our economic growth, it is the headline,” Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said in a statement.

“The P344.62 billion that investors are committing to RE under the Green Lane is proof that the Philippines is a destination for clean energy business and that Filipino workers will be the first to benefit,” she added.

Garin said that every new megawatt of solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal capacity not only powers communities but also brings the country closer to achieving energy independence.

She added that the government will keep working with industry stakeholders to remove obstacles that delay project implementation and ensure these investments benefit Filipinos.

The Board of Investments (BOI) earlier announced that 13 renewable energy projects worth P344.62 billion were certified under the government’s Green Lane initiative in the first five months of 2026.

The RE project pipeline is projected to create 38,716 direct jobs.

The DOE said the projects are critical to addressing the country’s growing power demand, noting that the Philippines’ total installed generating capacity must expand significantly in the coming years to keep pace with economic growth and increasing household electrification.

Since the Green Lane initiative took effect in February 2023 under Executive Order No. 18, the BOI has certified a total of 237 projects worth P6.32 trillion, which are expected to generate 420,037 jobs.

Of the total, 182 renewable energy projects accounted for P5.41 trillion in investments.

The DOE said it remains committed to achieving the Philippines’ renewable energy targets of 35 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040.

It added that it will continue to work with government agencies, investors, and communities to make clean energy the cornerstone of the country’s long-term economic and development agenda. / PNA