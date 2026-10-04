DOE pushes immediate Visayas power fixes

ENERGY Secretary Sharon Garin has proposed immediate interventions for the recurring power outages in the Visayas grid as she stressed the need for a whole-of-government approach to address major power supply issues.

Garin discussed the Visayas power situation and presented a course of actions during the House of Representatives joint public hearing at L’Fisher Hotel in Bacolod City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026.

“The earliest (long-term) solutions for the whole Visayas are in 2028,” she said.

As an immediate measure, Garin proposed tapping battery energy storage to help cushion supply disruptions while the Department of Energy (DOE) pursues long-term solutions.

She added that the agency is also working to bring in power barges to augment electricity supply in the region.

The DOE chief thanked the House committee leaders and members for convening the hearing, giving the agency an opportunity to explain the Visayas power situation and present the proposed interventions.

The joint public hearing was conducted by the committees on energy, Visayas development and legislative franchises to assess gaps in generation and transmission, recurring supply disruptions and their impact on households and businesses.

Palawan 2nd District Rep. Jose Alvarez, House committee on energy chairman, said the hearing responded to concerns raised by lawmakers over the region’s power situation.

“This meeting was called because of six resolutions (calling for) a hearing in aid of legislation para malaman ang lahat ng problema at kung ano ang gagawin. Kung gagawa po kami ng batas, o tatapusin na ng Department of Energy at ERC ang mga problema, kasama ng mga (power) generators at transmission operators (so that the problems would be known and the actions to be undertaken. If we would enact laws, or if the Department of Energy and Energy Regulatory Commission would resolve the problems, together with the generators and transmission operators),” he added.

These included House Resolutions 1024, 1031, 1114, 1429, 1430 and 1439, which seek an investigation into the Visayas power problems.

House Deputy Speaker, Bacolod City Lone District Rep. Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, who filed Resolution 1429, said what is needed is to address the present crisis while also developing long-term and sustainable reforms that will make the energy system more balanced, competitive, resilient and responsive to the needs of every region.

“The Visayas deserves the right power, in the right place, at the right time -- delivered reliably and procured at the right, competitive and transparent price,” he added.

Bataan 1st District Rep. Antonino Roman III, vice chairperson of the House committee on legislative franchises, said incidents, such as the tripping of major transmission lines, manual load dropping, recurring red and yellow alerts, the unavailability and delayed capacity of newest power plants and continuing outages in the Visayas, point to one central issue.

That is, “whether the present power system is capable of providing Visayas with a stable, adequate, reliable and affordable supply of electricity,” he added. / PNA