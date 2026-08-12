DOE pushes power sector accountability

THE Energy Department on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, underscored the need to strengthen governance in the energy sector, and among the focus areas is the erring power producers to ensure adequate and affordable supply for consumers.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin, in a press conference, said they have issued show-cause orders to several generation companies that failed to submit necessary reports.

She said follow-ups are being made to those who still have not heeded the regulations.

“Energy reform requires making every megawatt and keeping participants in the energy system delivering,” she said, as she vowed to report to the public on the progress on these issues.

Garin stressed that “accountability must run through the entire energy system,” with all stakeholders such as the generation, transmission and distribution firms rising to the challenges.

“Di pwedeng business as usual lang. (Business as usual is not enough.) Regulators must have the authority to enforce the rules. Government must anticipate the country’s future power requirements in the transition to the country’s future power requirements and the transition to a cleaner energy mix must be managed without sacrificing reliability or affordability,” she said.

This, as the government bids to increase the share of renewable energy (RE) in the country’s total generation mix to around 35 percent by 2030 and 40 percent by 2040.

As of 2025, RE’s share in the total generation mix is around 25 percent. / PNA