DOE seeks faster permits for EV charging stations

THE Department of Energy (DOE) is working with other government agencies to cut the processing time for permits needed to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, a move aimed at accelerating the country’s shift to electric mobility.

DOE Director Patrick Aquino said the agency is coordinating with the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Public Works and Highways, and the Anti-Red Tape Authority on a joint memorandum that will streamline permit approvals.

Speaking during the opening of the Philippine International Motor Show in Pasay City on Thursday, June 4, 2026, Aquino said current rules allow up to six months for permit processing. The proposed framework mirrors the government’s streamlined net-metering process, which reduced approval time from 20 days to 10 days.

The DOE is targeting the rollout of 7,000 EV charging stations nationwide by 2028, up from about 1,600 currently, most of which are located in Luzon. Aquino said expanding charging infrastructure is critical to boosting EV adoption.

He noted that public awareness of EVs has increased, particularly as concerns over fuel supply disruptions linked to tensions in the Middle East highlight the need to reduce dependence on imported oil.

“Our goal is to transition because we can’t rely solely on imported fuel,” Aquino said, adding that EVs can be powered by alternative sources such as renewable energy.

The DOE expects the number of registered EVs to reach 100,000 by the end of 2026, from about 60,000 in 2025, reflecting growing consumer interest and broader industry participation.

Aquino also disclosed plans to establish a Fuel Economy Performance Rating System that would provide consumers with clearer information on vehicle fuel efficiency while encouraging manufacturers to improve vehicle performance. / PNA