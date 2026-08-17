Does Maris Racal have a new boyfriend?

MANY are wondering whether the mysterious man who picked up Maris Racal at the airport is her new boyfriend.

The tall, foreign-looking man was reportedly already waiting near the car they were riding in while Maris was still approaching.

When the actress arrived, the man allegedly put his arm around her and the two were even seen kissing in front of people who were following them.

“Spotted! #MarisRacal caught in a sweet and heartwarming moment at the airport as a mystery man came to pick her up,” a netizen wrote in the caption of a TikTok video.

As of writing, Maris has yet to comment on whether the man is her new partner following her previous relationships with Rico Blanco and her “Can’t Buy Me Love” co-star Anthony Jennings. / TRC