DOF chief joins BSP Monetary Board

DEPARTMENT of Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go was sworn in on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, as a member of the Monetary Board of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, the country’s central bank said. BSP Gov. and Monetary Board chairman Eli M. Remolona Jr. administered Go’s oath at the BSP head office in Manila, following his designation by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. as the Cabinet’s representative to the policy-making body.

Go replaces Ralph G. Recto, a former finance secretary now serving as executive secretary. The Monetary Board’s other members are Benjamin E. Diokno, Romeo L. Bernardo, Rosalia V. De Leon, Jose L. Querubin, and Walter C. Wassmer.

Before heading the finance department, Go served as special assistant to the president for investment and economic affairs, coordinating economic policy implementation across key agencies.

He previously led Robinsons Land Corp. and held senior roles across multiple industries. / KOC