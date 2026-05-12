DOH 7 boosts barangay health services

THE Department of Health Central Visayas (DOH 7) has deployed 15 additional nurses to barangays and health centers in Lapu-Lapu City to address personnel shortages and improve community access to healthcare.

The deployment was announced by Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan following a courtesy visit from DOH 7 Director Joshua Brillantes on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

The new nurses will focus on community-based healthcare programs, particularly health education, maternal and child care, immunization, and monitoring of non-communicable diseases, to improve nurse-to-patient ratios at the grassroots level.

According to the Lapu-Lapu City Information Office, DOH 7 also deployed a pharmacist, a health administrator, and two encoders to support barangay-level health services.

The additional healthcare personnel will be assigned to various barangay health centers under the PuroKalusugan program, a community-based health initiative implemented through the City Health Office.

PuroKalusugan is a DOH initiative that brings primary healthcare services directly to community puroks to improve access. It provides free consultations, medicines, and vaccinations, particularly for underserved families, helping bridge gaps in disease prevention.

The City Government will provide travel and load allowances during the new medical staff’s one-year assignment. / DPC