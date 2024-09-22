DOH 7 calls for urgent action on suicide prevention

THE public and stakeholders were urged to work together in combating suicide and reducing stigma surrounding mental health.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH 7), in a press statement on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, emphasized the importance of addressing risk factors for suicide while strengthening protective factors to promote the well-being of all Filipinos.

“Depression and other mental health conditions can strike anyone at anytime,” the DOH 7 said, noting that “mental health issues and suicide remain as a major global and regional concern.”

In the fight against stigma and discrimination, DOH 7, alongside mental health professionals and advocates, called on the public to offer respect and compassion to grieving families and individuals affected by the loss of a loved one. The DOH 7 also urged the public to collaborate in addressing suicide risk factors while strengthening protective measures.

“It’s crucial to observe and support those around us who may be struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health issues and even those people who may appear okay,” reads the statement.

The DOH 7 emphasized how families, friends, and organizations play a vital role in ensuring that those in need receive support.

“It is paramount that we specifically acknowledge our feelings and thoughts while encouraging everyone to be more understanding, patient, and kind when people with mental health problems decide to seek professional help,” the DOH 7 said.

“We urge the public not to stigmatize or discriminate against people suffering from depression or other mental health conditions,” it added.

The DOH 7 underscores that assistance is readily available for people of all ages, regardless of social status, gender or religion.

“We can create a more compassionate community that prioritizes mental health and well-being,” it said. / CDF