DOH 7: Deworming remains safe and effective

THE Department of Health Central Visayas (DOH 7) Center for Health Development urged the public on Friday, July 17, 2026, to continue supporting the national deworming program, assuring that the treatment remains safe and effective.

The health agency issued the advisory following the recent death of a Grade 4 student in Cavite, which allegedly occurred after a school-based deworming activity.

DOH 7 affirmed that the medications used are generally safe against intestinal parasite infections.

“The deworming medicine used in the program, Albendazole, has been part of the country’s public health program for nearly three decades and is recommended by the World Health Organization. It is generally safe and well-tolerated,” the advisory stated.

The DOH assured the public that while some children may experience mild, temporary side effects after taking the medicine, these are normal and manageable with proper medical guidance.

Meanwhile, the agency cautioned the public against spreading unverified claims and misinformation online, warning that such activities could negatively affect children's participation in important health programs.

The Philippine National Police and the Department of Education have already launched a joint investigation to determine the exact cause of the Cavite pupil's death. (Veejay Catadman, UP Cebu intern)