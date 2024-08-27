DOH 7 on high alert after new mpox cases

THE Department of Health (DOH) in Central Visayas is on heightened alert following the detection of two new cases of mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) in Metro Manila.

Although no cases have been reported in Central Visayas, DOH 7 has released an advisory on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, urging the public to remain vigilant and adhere to recommended health protocols.

The newly confirmed cases, announced on Aug. 19, 2024, bring the total number of mpox cases in the Philippines to 12 since July 2022.

The DOH Central Office has emphasized that these recent cases involve the milder MPXV Clade II strain, which is less likely to cause severe illness or death compared to the more dangerous Clade I strain.

For its part, DOH 7 has advised all health facilities in the region to be prepared to monitor for mpox cases and take necessary precautions.

It encouraged the public to practice frequent handwashing, observe proper respiratory etiquette, ensure good indoor airflow, and avoid close contact with individuals showing symptoms of mpox.

Mpox is an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus, primarily transmitted through direct contact with the skin or mucosal lesions of an infected person, respiratory secretions, or contaminated objects such as bedding or clothing.

Common symptoms include fever, rash, headache, muscle aches, and swollen lymph nodes.

The DOH Central Office has stressed that there is no specific treatment for mpox, but symptoms can be managed by medical professionals.

Laboratory confirmation of mpox is done through testing of skin lesion material by polymerase chain reaction.

The most recent cases in Metro Manila involve a 37-year-old man who began experiencing symptoms on Aug. 20 and a 32-year-old man who developed a rash and fever on Aug. 14.

Both cases are attributed to the less severe Clade II strain. / CDF