DOH 7 raises alarm vs. cervical cancer

THE Department of Health Central Visayas (DOH 7) has reported a rising trend in cervical cancer cases over the past four years.

According to Joan Antonette Albito, head of DOH 7’s Non-Communicable Diseases Section, the number of women in Central Visayas, aged 20 and above, who were either suspected of or diagnosed with cervical cancer, increased from 51 in 2021 to 241 in 2024.

Health officials are urging women as young as 13 to get vaccinated against Human Papillomavirus (HPV) for protection.

The DOH 7 is also calling for increased awareness and early screening to help prevent cervical cancer, particularly among women.

Aside from the nearly five-fold increase in suspected or confirmed cervical cancer cases among women between the years 2021 and 2024, cases also showed a steady rise in the intervening years, from 205 in 2022 to 218 in 2023.

Cervical cancer mortality in Central Visayas has also steadily increased over the past four years.

In 2021, there were 45 recorded deaths, rising slightly to 52 in 2022.

A sharp increase followed in 2023 with 123 deaths, and by 2024, the number had reached 163. The consistent rise highlights the urgent need for improved screening, early detection, and wider access to HPV vaccination.

Meanwhile, the number of women undergoing cervical cancer screening has also increased significantly from 3,728 in 2021 to 14,946 in 2024, indicating improved awareness and access to preventive care.

Urgency

Cervical cancer is treatable when detected early and is primarily caused by persistent infection with the HPV.

The increase in cervical cancer cases is a serious public health issue, as the disease is highly preventable with vaccination and regular screening.

According to health authorities, the high number of reported cases indicates that many women may not be getting screened in time, putting them at greater risk.

During a forum on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, Albito said there is a need for a stronger community education to address barriers including access, awareness, and stigma.

She cited that many women face financial and geographic barriers to cervical cancer care, while persistent myths, stigma, and misinformation about HPV vaccination and screening continue to hinder awareness and early detection.

“We are encouraging every woman [and] every girl to submit herself to screening…You can have no symptoms until such time when the cancer is in the late stage,” said Albito.

Rosalie Tamala, a 61-year-old cancer survivor and patient advocate, shared that she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2020.

“For all of those going through the same journey don’t disregard your body, have yourself checked, follow-up with your doctors, stay optimistic,” said Tamala.

She urged government leaders to continue offering free HPV vaccines and encourage parents to have their daughters vaccinated through government programs.

Trend, behavior

Dr. Pherdes Galbo, an obstetrician and gynecologist, said during the forum that both vaccination and screening should come hand in hand to eliminate cervical cancer.

Galbo said cervical cancer screening is recommended for women aged 13 to 65, with focus on those aged 13 to 14, as this is now seen as the starting point for increased risk.

He said children have strong immune systems and, being unexposed to the virus, can benefit most from the HPV vaccine, which is 70 to 80 percent effective when administered at an early age.

He also shared that a decade or more ago, cases typically emerged in women aged 40 or older, often around menopause. However, shifts in viral aggressiveness and cultural changes, particularly pre-marital sex, have led to earlier and prolonged exposure to HPV.

“Our youngest now goes as young as 21 years old and exposure starts at 13. That’s about eight years of development of cervical cancer,” said Galbo.

Measures

The DOH is working to bring services closer to women and young girls by rolling out a school-based immunization program for girls aged 9 to 14 by October 2025.

A new self-collection method for HPV-DNA testing is being introduced, allowing women to collect their own samples without needing a pelvic exam or speculum.

Education campaigns on cervical cancer include school visits, coordination with local government units and non-government organizations, community talks, and outreach to high-risk populations, including women in jails. / DPC