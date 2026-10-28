DOH 7 readies medical teams

THE Department of Health (DOH) 7 will place health facilities in Central Visayas under Code White alert from Saturday, Oct. 31, to Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, as authorities prepare for possible medical emergencies during the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

During a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Oct. 28, DOH 7 Regional Health Emergency Management Services head Dr. Shelbay Blanco said government health facilities, including emergency rooms, have been directed to remain vigilant and ready to respond to a possible surge in patients.

Healthcare workers will also be placed on standby. Local government units (LGUs), particularly rural health units and barangay health stations, have been advised to prepare for possible incidents.

“We also have to take care of the people who are visiting these places and so we will be able to prevent any untoward incidents,” Blanco said.

Code White coverage

He said the alert covers Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 because some people are expected to visit cemeteries early to clean graves. Others may continue visiting until Nov. 3.

The surge of cemetery visitors, however, is expected on Sunday, Nov. 1, and Monday, Nov. 2.

DOH 7 said the Code White alert also includes the mobilization of medical teams. These teams will be strategically deployed in coordination with LGUs.

Blanco said the agency is still gathering information to determine where teams should be stationed. Larger cemeteries and areas expecting more visitors will be prioritized.

Deployment coordination

DOH 7 acknowledged that its manpower, particularly medical officers from the regional office, is limited. This makes coordination with LGUs necessary in deploying personnel.

The Cebu Provincial Health Office has confirmed the deployment of medical personnel at the Cebu North Bus Terminal and Cebu South Bus Terminal.

The Bohol Provincial Health Office will also deploy personnel to strategic areas. Mandaue City has formed teams composed of medical personnel and Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams for deployment during the observance.

Heat illnesses

Aside from medical emergencies associated with crowded areas, DOH 7 warned the public to take precautions against heat-related illnesses amid the ongoing El Niño.

Blanco said some cemeteries have limited shade. This could expose visitors to prolonged heat.

“That would be part of our anticipation,” Blanco said, pointing to the surge of heat-related illnesses during the solemn observance.

Visitors are advised to wear comfortable clothing and use hats or umbrellas for protection from the weather. They should also bring enough drinking water and stay hydrated to prevent dehydration and other heat-related illnesses.

Precautionary measures

Blanco advised the public to avoid prolonged exposure to the heat, particularly from around 10 a.m. to noon. People should stay in shaded areas whenever possible.

People with existing health conditions, including hypertension, should continue taking their maintenance medicines. Exposure to heat and crowded conditions could add stress to the body.

Those who may not be physically capable of enduring the conditions at cemeteries are advised to stay home.

DOH 7 also reminded the public to monitor advisories from concerned government agencies. Weather and air quality conditions may change during the observance.

The agency also cautioned visitors against drinking water from unsafe sources and buying food from questionable roadside vendors, citing the risk of diarrhea and other gastrointestinal illnesses.

DOH 7 said the measures are aimed at preventing medical emergencies and ensuring that health facilities and personnel are ready to respond during the four-day period. / DPC